K. Flay receives first Canadian Gold plaque in Elora, ON

American singer-songwriter K. Flay was surprised with her first Canadian Gold Single Award plaque last Saturday for her breakout debut single “Blood In The Cut.” K. Flay was presented with the plaque by Universal Music Canada prior to her set on the Main Stage at Riverfest in Elora, ON, headlined later that evening by Gold-certified psychedelic rockers MGMT.

K. Flay shared the exciting news with her fans through her social media channels.

The video for “Blood In The Cut” can be viewed below.

