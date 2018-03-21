Kehlani presented with first Canadian Gold plaque in Toronto

American R&B singer and songwriter Kehlani is currently on tour across North America with Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled. Prior to her opening set Monday at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, the Oakland, CA-born artist was surprised with a custom Gold Single Award plaque by Warner Music Canada. The plaque represents her singles “CRZY,” from 2017 album SweetSexySavage, and “Gangsta,” her contribution to the Suicide Squad original soundtrack.

During the show, Kehlani showed love for her Toronto fanbase and joined DJ Khaled on stage in a custom Toronto Raptors jersey.

Kehalni will return to Canada in July for the FVDED in the Park Festival at Holland Park in Surrey, BC. The music video for “CRZY” can be viewed below.