Khalid receives Gold and Platinum Awards in Toronto

Prior to performing a sold-out show at Toronto’s Rebel Nightclub Wednesday, American R&B singer Khalid received a custom Gold plaque for his 2017 debut album, American Teen. Presented to him by Sony Music Canada, the plaque also commemorates his Platinum debut Single, “Location.”

Toronto was the 19-year-old artist’s third and final stop in Canada on The American Teen Tour, following performances at Pemberton Music Festival in Pemberton, BC and Métropolis in Montreal, QC earlier this summer.

The video for “Location” can be viewed below.