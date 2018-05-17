Music Canada

Legacy of Canadian Cutting Crew member honoured with Platinum plaque at 2018 ECMA Awards

Photo Credit: Stoo Metz

During the 2018 East Coast Music Association Awards earlier this month in Halifax, NS, the legacy of Cutting Crew guitarist Kevin Scott Macmichael was recognized with the presentation of a Platinum Single Award plaque for the UK group’s hit “(I Just) Died In Your Arms.” Universal Music Canada presented the vintage-style awards during the show to Kevin’s daughters Cadence and Liz Macmichael, who were also in attendance to accept their father’s ECMA Directors Special Achievement Award.

Watch the video for Cutting Crew’s “(I Just) Died In Your Arms” below.

