Lizzo surprised with Multi-Platinum plaques in Toronto

On Thursday night, Lizzo returned to Toronto for a sold out show at Budweiser Stage. This was the second Toronto concert of 2019 for the American ‘Bop Star,’ who played the 1,500 capacity Danforth Music Hall in May following the release of her major label debut album, Cuz I Love You. Originally scheduled to perform at night club Rebel, Thursday’s show was later moved due to overwhelming demand to the 15,000 capacity Budweiser Stage, ten times the size of crowd she played to just months earlier.

Ahead of the massive show, Lizzo was surprised by Warner Music Canada with a Gold award plaque for Cuz I Love You, along with a Triple Platinum award plaque for one of the summer’s biggest hits “Truth Hurts.” Cuz I Love You also features the Gold-certified hit “Juice,” which Lizzo closed out Thursday’s show with.

Watch the brand new lyric video for “Truth Hurts” below.