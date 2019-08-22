Mabel receives first Canadian plaque ahead of Toronto show

Prior to her sold out show at Toronto’s Velvet Underground last Saturday, UK pop sensation Mabel was surprised with a Double Platinum plaque for the summer hit “Don’t Call Me Up” by Universal Music Canada. Mabel shared the exciting new with her fans in through her Twitter account, and promised “more to come” following the track’s North American success.

Toronto that was lit and I just found out that “Don’t Call Me Up” is double platinum!!! Thank you to everyone who bought / streamed / listened to this song! More to come I promise ❤️😘❤️ pic.twitter.com/Puqpv71ig8 — Mabel (@Mabel) August 18, 2019

Watch the music video for “Don’t Call Me Up” from Mabel’s debut album High Expectations below.