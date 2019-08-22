Music Canada

Gold/Platinum

Join Mailing List

Music Canada

Gold/Platinum

News

Mabel receives first Canadian plaque ahead of Toronto show

Posted by

Prior to her sold out show at Toronto’s Velvet Underground last Saturday, UK pop sensation Mabel was surprised with a Double Platinum plaque for the summer hit “Don’t Call Me Up” by Universal Music Canada. Mabel shared the exciting new with her fans in through her Twitter account, and promised “more to come” following the track’s North American success.

Watch the music video for “Don’t Call Me Up” from Mabel’s debut album High Expectations below.

Categories: Gold/Platinum
Tags: , , , ,

This website made possible with the support of the Ontario Media Development Corporation.