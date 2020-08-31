Music Canada, and its Advisory Council congratulate Meghan Symsyk, incoming President and CEO of FACTOR

Music Canada, and its Advisory Council congratulate FACTOR and Meghan Symsyk on their recent announcement of her role as incoming President and CEO, effective in 2021. Symsyk is a recognized leader within the music industry, starting her career at Universal Music Canada in 1998.

Symsyk’s previous roles include Vice President, International Marketing and Artist Management at eOne, and with SRO/Anthem also in Artist Management, as well as Director of Creative, Marketing & Media. She brings a wealth of experience and insight that encompass a broad range of skills and relationships from all segments of the music sector, both domestic and international.

This appointment comes at a pivotal time within the music industry, and signals a further positive step forward for gender inclusion at the executive level.

Music Canada looks forward to continuing to work with FACTOR and Meghan Symsyk in her new role.