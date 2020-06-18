Music Canada Statement on The Next Steps for the Canadian Music Industry

Music Canada and its members, Sony Music Entertainment Canada, Universal Music Canada and Warner Music Canada, have heard the calls for change within the music industry. We recognize that there is a need for improvement and are committed to sustained action in support of the values of equity, diversity and inclusion. With the support of our members, Music Canada will build upon efforts with greater urgency to create meaningful change for the Black community. To do so, Music Canada will continue to invest in and empower our Advisory Council to help shape a fairer future through education and accountability.

