Music Heals launches Covers For The Cause campaign and performance contest

Music Heals, a Vancouver-based charity that raises money and awareness for music therapy programs across Canada, has launched a unique new fundraising campaign for artists and their fans. With the Covers For The Cause campaign, artists are taking requests from their fans to perform covers of songs in exchange for a donation to the charity.

“We’ve listened to artists who have told us that they are looking for creative ways to give back,” Music Heals executive director Chris Brandt told The Georgia Straight. “Music Heals supporters are, first and foremost, music fans. This puts the musician and the fan in direct contact, for the purpose of supporting music therapy for kids, seniors, palliative care, dementia, and more.”

In partnership with BrandLIVE, Music Heals will also give the opportunity for the musician or group that raises the most money before July 17 to perform on stage in Vancouver. The performance will take place on August 2 during the Honda Celebration Of Light.

So far, the campaign has raised over $3,500. Artists looking to participate in Covers For The Cause can still register, and set their minimum donation amounts and request amounts.