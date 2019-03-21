Music March For Music Therapy returns to Toronto’s west end for 6th year

Music Canada is proud to return as a rockstar sponsor for the 6th annual Music March for Music Therapy in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2018, in support of the Canadian Music Therapy Trust Fund (CMTTF).

This year’s march will follow the same route as last year’s event, beginning at 11:30am at the Music Therapy Centre at 1175 Bloor St. W. At noon, participants will begin their march eastward on Bloor to Lee’s Palace (529 Bloor St. W) for some amazing entertainment, refreshments, and awesome raffle prizes.

The after-party at Lee’s Palace will feature performances by some incredible local acts including Matata 6, Rachel Romu, Havelin, Aviva, and Darrelle London, plus a special performance from Music Therapy Centre’s music therapists.

This year’s fundraising goal is $40,000, and you can help contribute by purchasing a ticket to the after-party or creating a fundraising page. In addition to the Music March, music therapy supporters can still purchase the CMTTF’s hats designed in collaboration with CDN. All proceeds from the sale of the hats will be donated to the CMTTF.

RSVP to the Music March for Music Therapy’s Facebook event to stay informed on the latest news and updates leading up to the exciting event. Watch highlights from last year’s march below.