Music Policy Forum Summit announces 2018 program themes

The 2018 Music Policy Forum Summit will be held in Washington, DC, at Georgetown University October 26-27. The forum will bring together several hundred musicians, researchers, policymakers, industry and nonprofit leaders, and other stakeholders for a wide-ranging exploration of some of the most promising and exciting thought leadership in the music and policy space.

The two-day summit will will shine a spotlight on some of the most compelling, inspiring and, sometimes, frustrating developments in public policy, research, technology, and culture. Programming will be centered on four primary themes that reflect the issues that are the most pressing to the industry:

The Future is… Access The Future is…Data The Future is…Collaborative The Future is….Incremental

Music Canada Executive Vice President and Music Policy Forum co-founder Amy Terrill will be speaking at the conference, elaborating on the research from Music Canada’s 2018 Keys to a Music City report and moderating the panel Bridging the Gap: Effective Models of Local Governments in Partnership with Local Music Communities.

Terrill will be joined at the summit by fellow co-founders Michael Bracy, Ashlye Keaton, Anna Celenza and Gene Meneray in curating the agenda and presenters at the event. Other presenters include musicians Dessa and Erin McKeown, researchers Kwende Kefentse, Nancy Baym and Michael Seman, organizer Kevin Erickson, tech entrepreneur Jacoby Dubose, Music Canada Live Executive Director Erin Benjamin and New Orleans Jazz Museum Director Greg Lambousy.

Tickets are available now. Additional speakers and a final program schedule will be released in the coming weeks.