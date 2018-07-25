Panic! At The Disco surprised with Gold plaques in Toronto

Brendon Urie, the creative force behind American dance rock band Panic! At The Disco, paid a visit to Toronto for a stop on the band’s 2018 tour in support of their latest album Pray For The Wicked. Prior to the headlining show at Scotiabank Arena, Urie was surprised by Warner Music Canada with two Gold plaques for 2016 album and title track Death Of A Bachelor, along with its accompanying singles “Victorious,” “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time,” “Hallelujah,” “Emperor’s New Clothes,” “LA Devotee.”

These are Panic!’s first certifications in the streaming era, and the first since the Platinum certification of their classic 2005 debut A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out.

Watch the music video for “Death Of A Bachelor” below.