Post Malone surprised with Double Platinum plaque for sophomore LP

Ahead of his sold out show at Echo Beach in Toronto this week, American rapper Post Malone was presented with a Double Platinum plaque for his 2018 sophomore album beerbongs and bentleys by President/CEO of Universal Music Canada, Jeffrey Remedios.

Later in the week, beerbongs’ highest certified single “rockstar (ft. 21 Savage)” joined Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” and Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger” as the only songs so far in 2018 to earn 9x Platinum certifications. The album also includes the Triple Platinum single “Psycho (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)” and Double Platinum single “Candy Paint.”

"rockstar (ft. @21savage)" is now rapper @PostMalone's highest Canadian certified single, officially earning a 9x Platinum certification! 💿🍁 pic.twitter.com/PMvpgHW7mA — Gold/Platinum Canada (@GoldPlatCA) May 30, 2018

Post Malone was one of the top certified artists in Canada in 2017, with 8 tracks from his debut Double Platinum album Stoney earning Single Award certifications.