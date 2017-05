Rag’n’Bone Man receives Platinum plaque at first Canadian show

UK singer Rag’n’Bone Man is having a record breaking year following the release of his debut single and album “Human.” Prior to his first Canadian show at Toronto’s Adelaide Hall Monday, the rising star was presented with a Platinum plaque for his breakthrough hit.

Rag’n’Bone man will return to Canada this summer for the WayHome Music & Arts Festival in Oro-Medonte, ON. The video for “Human” can be viewed below.