Royal Blood presented with Gold Plaques at WayHome Festival

Ahead of their performance at the third annual WayHome Music & Arts Festival last Saturday in Oro-Medonte, ON, British artists Ben Thatcher (left) and Mike Kerr (right) of Royal Blood received Canadian Gold plaques for their debut self-titled album and hit single “Figure It Out.” Royal Blood’s self-titled album, released in 2014, was verified by the Official Charts Company to be the fastest-selling British rock debut album in the UK since 2011.

The band shared the news with their fans through their Instagram page.

Royal Blood will be returning to Canada in 2017 with tour dates in Vancouver (August 8th and September 1st) and Toronto (September 9th). The video for “Figure It Out” can be viewed below.