Slaight Music launches It’s Your Shot 2017 competition

Submissions for It’s Your Shot 2017 are now being accepted, as Canadian music company Slaight Music has officially opened the national songwriting and artist development competition. Launched in 2010, the content is open to all musical genres, and encourages artists to submit a song and/or video for a chance to win a Grand Prize valued at $100,000 in total.

This year, Slaight Music is partnering with Hidden Pony/Universal Music Canada, providing the winning artist with recording, distribution, radio promotion, publicity, and marketing support, along with a professionally produced photo shoot, artist biography and two music videos. The winner will also receive business mentoring, performance opportunities, and brand development across the artist’s website and social media platforms.

Past winners of the contest include Notifi (2016, Sony Music Canada), Kayla Diamond (2015, Cadence), Sam Drysdale (2014, Warner Music Canada), Jillea (2013, Universal Music Canada), Liteyears (2012, Maple Music), and Liz Coyles (2011, Maple Music).

Submissions will be open until March 15, 2018, with the winning submission announced in May 2018.