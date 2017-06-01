The Chainsmokers celebrate first Canadian Diamond certification in Toronto

The Chainsmokers are now Diamond-certified artists in Canada! Prior to their show at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, the American DJ/producer duo was presented with custom plaques commemorating the Diamond certification of their smash hit “Closer,” as well as seven of their other Canadian-certified hits.

“Closer” joins Drake’s “One Dance” and Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep” as the third track in 2017 to be certified Diamond, which combines on-demand streams and digital download sales. The new certification guidelines were launched in September 2016, with Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” becoming the first track certified under the new criteria.

"Closer" has become @TheChainsmokers first Diamond-certified track in 🇨🇦! It is the third single certified Canadian Diamond in 2017. 💎🍁🤗🔥 pic.twitter.com/jg3w5iX80b — Gold/Platinum Canada (@GoldPlatCA) June 1, 2017

The full list of certifications included in The Chainsmokers’ award plaques is:

“Closer” ft. Halsey (Diamond)

“Don’t Let Me Down” ft. Daya (8x Platinum)

“Roses” ft. ROZES (5x Platinum)

“Paris” (3x Platinum)

“Something Just Like This” with Coldplay (2x Platinum)

“All We Know” ft. Phoebe Ryan (Platinum)

“Inside Out” ft Charlee (Gold)

“Until You Were Gone” (Gold)

The video for “Closer” can be viewed below.