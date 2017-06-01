The Chainsmokers celebrate first Canadian Diamond certification in Toronto
The Chainsmokers are now Diamond-certified artists in Canada! Prior to their show at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, the American DJ/producer duo was presented with custom plaques commemorating the Diamond certification of their smash hit “Closer,” as well as seven of their other Canadian-certified hits.
“Closer” joins Drake’s “One Dance” and Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep” as the third track in 2017 to be certified Diamond, which combines on-demand streams and digital download sales. The new certification guidelines were launched in September 2016, with Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” becoming the first track certified under the new criteria.
"Closer" has become @TheChainsmokers first Diamond-certified track in 🇨🇦! It is the third single certified Canadian Diamond in 2017. 💎🍁🤗🔥 pic.twitter.com/jg3w5iX80b
The full list of certifications included in The Chainsmokers’ award plaques is:
- “Closer” ft. Halsey (Diamond)
- “Don’t Let Me Down” ft. Daya (8x Platinum)
- “Roses” ft. ROZES (5x Platinum)
- “Paris” (3x Platinum)
- “Something Just Like This” with Coldplay (2x Platinum)
- “All We Know” ft. Phoebe Ryan (Platinum)
- “Inside Out” ft Charlee (Gold)
- “Until You Were Gone” (Gold)
The video for “Closer” can be viewed below.
