The Dead South receive first Gold plaque in Toronto

Amidst a North American tour in support of their latest album Sugar & Joy, Saskatchewan’s The Dead South stopped in Toronto a few days before their highly anticipated Halloween show at The Phoenix Concert Theatre. During a private event last Wednesday, Six Shooter Records presented the Regina-based band with their first Canadian Gold Single Award plaques for 2014 hit “In Hell I’ll Be In Good Company” which was officially certified earlier this year.

“In Hell I’ll Be In Good Company,” the breakthrough single from Regina, Saskatchewan’s @TheDeadSouth4, is officially their first #GoldinCanada certification! The song can be found on their 2014 debut studio album Good Company. 📀🍁@umusic pic.twitter.com/PpRvyIyAQz — Gold/Platinum Canada (@GoldPlatCA) July 17, 2019

Watch the music video for “In Hell I’ll Be In Good Company” below.