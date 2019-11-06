Music Canada

The Dead South receive first Gold plaque in Toronto

The Dead South (L-R: Danny Kenyon, Scott Pringle, Nate Hilts, Colton Crawford ) with Six Shooter Records staff (L-R: Morgan Coates, Helen Britton, Chris Wynters, Shauna de Cartier, Matthew Maw, Emily Smart) 

Amidst a North American tour in support of their latest album Sugar & Joy, Saskatchewan’s The Dead South stopped in Toronto a few days before their highly anticipated Halloween show at The Phoenix Concert Theatre. During a private event last Wednesday, Six Shooter Records presented the Regina-based band with their first Canadian Gold Single Award plaques for 2014 hit “In Hell I’ll Be In Good Company” which was officially certified earlier this year.

Watch the music video for “In Hell I’ll Be In Good Company” below.

