The ‘Mastering of a Music City Summit’: Saturday, May 11th 2019

Music Canada’s fourth annual The Mastering of a Music City Summit is returning to Canadian Music Week. This exciting full-day event is being held on Saturday, May 11th 2019 at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto.

The summit this year is being hosted in partnership with the Music Policy Forum. The event will feature a plethora of local and international speakers, and will bring together policy-makers, industry executives, City staff and music community members to explore issues around the value of music and its relationship to creative city-planning.

Some of the themes and topics of the day include:

Inclusivity, equity and diversity in the context of a music city

The intersection between the night-time economy and developing music strategies

Underground music venues, and their relationship to the city

The value of music tourism to a city

Exploring co-working spaces/incubators, and how they level the playing field for artists

Building successful coalitions in the music community

check out the full program agenda to learn more about the full conference.

