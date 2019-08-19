The Sheepdogs receive Platinum plaques at Blue Jays’ Summer Sound Festival

On Friday, August 9, Saskatchewan-bred rockers The Sheepdogs were in Toronto to throw out the first pitch at Rogers Centre ahead of the Blue Jays game against the New York Yankees. The band also performed a free outdoor show ahead of the game as part of the Jays’ Summer Sound Festival, which also featured James Barker Band the following day.

During the game, Warner Music Canada surprised the band with their second Canadian Platinum certification plaque for their 2012 self-titled album, joining JUNO Rock Album of the Year winner Learn & Burn. The album’s lead single “Feeling Good” also received a Platinum Single Award certification in 2019.

Watch the music video for “Feeling Good” below (oh, and the Jays did win that game 8-2).