Tim Hicks presented with pair of Platinum plaques in Toronto

Canadian country star Tim Hicks was presented with two Platinum Single Award plaques Monday at a surprise event at Toronto bar Grace O’Malley’s, where Hicks began his music career performing covers before signing with Open Road Recordings. Hicks was presented with plaques for his 2013 hits “Get By” and the breakthrough viral hit “Stronger Beer,” which was never officially released as a single.

“For a song that was never a single, and never even supposed to be a song in the first place, this is absolutely incredible news,” said Hicks in a post on his website and social media accounts. “I can’t thank my fans enough for making this happen. I’m humbled and honoured with a ‘u’.”

He has received five Gold certifications to date, including “Got A Feeling,” “Here Comes The Thunder,” and “Hell Raisin’ Good Time.” “Get By” and “Stronger Beer” can both be found on his 2013 debut album Throw Down. Hicks was also presented with two CIMA Road Gold certifications at Monday’s event.