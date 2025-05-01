We’re Hiring: Director of Public Policy

Music Canada is seeking a dynamic and strategic Director of Public Policy to help shape and support the organization’s work in creating an environment for a robust and innovative Canadian recorded music sector. Based out of Toronto or Ottawa, this high-impact position combines government relations, policy development, advocacy, industry analysis and communications to help the team at Music Canada build the sector.

Your Impact:

As Director of Public Policy you will be at the forefront of relating to policy and decision makers on Canada’s major music labels invest in and support Canadian talent around the world. Reporting to our Vice President of Corporate Affairs, you will work closely with our communications, regulatory and government relations teams.

If you are excited about music and passionate about helping to further grow Canada’s innovative and world class music sector, we would love to hear from you.

See full details in the job description. Apply by sending your CV and information to clevine@musiccanada.com.