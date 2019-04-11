Music Canada

Why Don’t We surprised with first ever Gold plaques in Toronto

Photo Credit: Warner Music Canada

Earlier this week, American pop group Why Don’t We played their biggest Canadian shows to date, stopping at Laval, QC’s Place Bell and Toronto, ON’s Coca-Cola Coliseum as part of their 2019 North American tour. Ahead of Tuesday’s sold-out show in Toronto, Warner Music Canada surprised WDW with their first ever award plaques for any territory, commemorating the Canadian Gold certification of the their single “8 Letters,” the title track of their 2018 debut album.

Fans across the globe celebrated with the band on social media, whose members include Daniel Seavey, Zach Herron, Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, and Jack Avery.

Watch the music video for “8 Letters” below.

