WorkInCulture launches MakingItWork research project and survey

WorkInCulture, an Ontario-based not-for-profit organization, has launched a new major research initiative called MakingItWork, which aims to understand the opportunities and challenges of working in Ontario’s creative sector. Working alongside consulting firm Nordicity, the MakingItWork research will examine everything from incomes and livelihoods to skills needs and barriers to sustainability.

As part of this research, WorkInCulture developed a short survey aimed at individuals and employers within Ontario’s arts, culture, heritage and library sectors. This includes:

Individual artists;

Cultural workers (whether you are self-employed or working for an organization);

Not-for-profit organizations serving the creative community, including arts service organizations, membership-based organizations, trade associations, etc;

The cultural industries, including record labels and music publishers, book and magazine publishers, film & television production companies, game studios, etc;

Heritage institutions, including museums, natural heritage sites, as well as their employees and professionals in the field (archaeologists, for example); and,

Ontario’s public library system and their employees.

The survey is available in English and French, and should take less than 20 minutes to complete. Survey participants will have the opportunity to enter into a draw to win a pair of tickets to the Creative Works Conference in Toronto on May 10, 2019.