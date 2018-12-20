2018 Gold/Platinum Year-End Recap

Following a monumental year in 2017, Music Canada’s historic Gold/Platinum Canada program continued to experience spectacular growth in 2018 thanks to the inclusion of streaming for both Single and Album Award certifications, as well as a simplified application portal for certification approvals and plaque orders.

With the new guidelines firmly in place by the start of the year, Single Award certifications increased a total of 33% from 2017’s total, with a 38% increase in tracks receiving their first Canadian Gold certifications. Seven singles received Diamond certifications, matching the number from 2017. UK singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran received two Diamond certifications for “Perfect” and “Thinking Out Loud,” the latter featured on Sheeran’s 2014 album X, certified 8x Platinum in 2018.

Toronto-born rapper Drake received the highest certification in 2018 for a Canadian artist with the 8x Platinum certification of “God’s Plan,” followed by breakout DJ duo Loud Luxury with their 7x Platinum summer hit “Body.” “God’s Plan” is featured on Drake’s Double Platinum album Scorpion, which is also the highest certified Canadian album released in 2018. Shawn Mendes received the second highest certification for a 2018-released Canadian album for his Platinum-certified self-titled release.

In total, Music Canada experienced a 24% increase in album certifications, and a 10% increase in Canadian album certifications. UK singer-songwriter Adele received the highest album certification of 2018 at Double Diamond for her 2011 sophomore effort 21, which was the first Double Diamond certification since Shania Twain‘s Up! in 2004. American rapper Post Malone received the highest certification for an album released in 2018 with his 4x Platinum sophomore effort beerbongs & bentleys, which features 9x Platinum single “Rockstar (ft. 21 Savage).” Hard rock group Three Days Grace received the highest album certification for a Canadian artist with their 2006 album One-X.

There was also an 80% increase in Single Award certifications from Canadian artists, with several Canadian artists receiving their first Single Award certifications including Baka Not Nice, bülow, Charlotte Cardin, Delaney Jane, Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, Felix Cartal, Grandtheft, Half Moon Run, Keys N Krates, Killy, Loud Luxury, Majid Jordan, NEW CITY, Sultan + Shepard, The Glorious Sons, and The Reklaws.

All singles receiving their first #GoldinCanada certifications in 2018 have been compiled into a playlist below available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music, which added Gold/Platinum Canada to its roster of curators earlier in 2018. A collection of plaque presentation photos can be viewed on our Facebook page, or on our Playback 2018 microsite.