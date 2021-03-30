2021 Commercial Radio Review

March 29, 2021, Ottawa: Today, Music Canada today filed its submission in the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC’s) Commercial Radio Policy Framework Review. Music Canada’s submission calls for an update to commercial radio broadcasting content rules to better reflect how Canadian music is made today, to nurture developing Canadian artists, and to ensure that our airwaves truly reflect the full diversity of Canadian voices.

While the way we listen to music has changed over the years, radio continues to play an important role in the development and reach of Canadian musical artists and those who support them. Since the 1970s, the CRTC’s Canadian content rules for commercial radio have been integral to building a dynamic and thriving Canadian music industry.

Music Canada submits that the MAPL formula (which determines what is Canadian content) should be modernized to better reflect how music is made by Canadian artists and songwriters in 2021, and to acknowledge the important contributions that Canadian engineers, producers and recording studios have in the success of our industry. We also believe strongly that the Canadian content rules should actively create opportunities for the next generation of Canadian talent to be discovered and supported. To this end, Music Canada recommends that a certain percentage of music played on commercial radio be from new and emerging Canadian talent.

Just as importantly, Music Canada submits that Canada’s airwaves should reflect the rich diversity and range of cultures that make up our country. Indigenous voices and voices from racialized and ethno-cultural groups should be heard on commercial radio. Music Canada recommends that a certain percentage of music played be by Canadian artists representing sovereignty-affirming and equity-deserving groups.

Music Canada’s objectives of modernizing MAPL and amplifying the diversity of voices on Canada’s airwaves are broadly shared by other leading industry stakeholders, including the Canadian Independent Music Association (CIMA), the Songwriters Association of Canada, ADVANCE, the Indigenous Music Alliance, Music Publishers Canada, the Music Managers Forum and the Canadian Council of Music Industry Associations. Music Canada also echoes the support of those organizations for funding structures like the Canadian Content Development fund (CCD), which are integral to the creation of Canadian music and important organizations like MusiCounts. Music Canada, alongside these groups, also supports the expansion of federal funding for the Unison Benevolent Fund.

“Today’s submission marks an important milestone in the CRTC process,” said Patrick Rogers, CEO of Music Canada. “We are incredibly proud of this work and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with and benefit from the perspectives of our music industry colleagues. These collaborations make it clear that we are all working toward a common goal: ensuring that all Canadian artists and those who work with them are given opportunities to be elevated, supported and celebrated.”

Music Canada looks forward to continuing its collaboration with its industry colleagues and working together with the broadcasting industry and the CRTC to create a more modern and equitable Canadian radio regime.

