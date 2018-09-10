Music Canada

Aaron Goodvin receives first Canadian Platinum plaque on stage during CCMA Country Music Week 2018 in Hamilton

Photo Credit: Canadian Country Music Association / Warner Music Canada

Country singer Aaron Goodvin was surprised with a Platinum award plaque on stage Saturday in Hamilton, ON for his hit single “Lonely Drum.” The plaque was presented to Goodvin by Warner Music Canada during his CCMA Fan Village performance, which was part of the Canadian Country Music Association’s Country Music Week festivities leading up to Sunday’s CCMA Awards broadcast. Goodvin shared the news with his fans through his social media channels, thanking his team for all the support with the Platinum track.

