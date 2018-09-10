Aaron Goodvin receives first Canadian Platinum plaque on stage during CCMA Country Music Week 2018 in Hamilton
Country singer Aaron Goodvin was surprised with a Platinum award plaque on stage Saturday in Hamilton, ON for his hit single “Lonely Drum.” The plaque was presented to Goodvin by Warner Music Canada during his CCMA Fan Village performance, which was part of the Canadian Country Music Association’s Country Music Week festivities leading up to Sunday’s CCMA Awards broadcast. Goodvin shared the news with his fans through his social media channels, thanking his team for all the support with the Platinum track.
How did my wife keep a secret that long. Thank you to my warnermusiccanada fam for presenting me with a #lonelydrum #platinum #record today @ccmaofficial Fan Village. I was seriously… https://t.co/7fl5wCSYOv
— AaronGoodvin (@AaronGoodvin) September 8, 2018
At CCMA Fan Village, @AaronGoodvin was just presented with a Platinum plaque for his hit ‘Lonely Drum’ by @WarnerCanada – congratulations! pic.twitter.com/IHg4HQcHJt
— Music Canada (@Music_Canada) September 8, 2018
"Lonely Drum" is officially @CCMAofficial 2018 Songwriter Of The Year @AaronGoodvin's first single certified Canadian Platinum!
— Gold/Platinum Canada (@GoldPlatCA) September 10, 2018
Watch the video for “Lonely Drum” below.
