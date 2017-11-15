Amazon launches Prime Music streaming service in Canada

Canadian Amazon Prime customers can now enjoy the company’s on-demand music streaming service Prime Music, which launched today in Canada with over one million songs, hundreds of curated playlists, and personalized stations. The ad-free service is now available to Prime customers at no additional cost to their annual membership.

“Music plays such an important role in our customers’ lives, and we’re excited to provide an even better Prime experience for Canada with the launch of Prime Music,” said Mike Strauch, Country Manager for Amazon Canada.

To celebrate their expansion, Amazon Music has created several “Made In Canada” playlists across genres and eras like Pop, Rock and Alternative, Classic Rock, Singer-Songwriters, and 90s Alternative.

Other Canadian-only playlists include Classic Quebec Country, Chanteuses Québécoises, 60s Quebec, and Celtic Canada.

Prime Music can be accessed through the Amazon Music app on iPads, iPhones, Android devices, laptops or online at www.amazon.ca/primemusic. Mobile listeners can also save music for offline playback on their mobile device when they don’t have an internet connection.

In addition to Prime Music, the Amazon Echo is also now available for pre-order in Canada, which will be made available on December 5, 2017. The voice-activated Dolby speaker system will pair with Amazon Music, Spotify, Radioplayer, TuneIn, and more, providing a seamless, hands-free music experience.

Eligible customers who are not already Prime members can try Prime Music with a 30-day free trial.