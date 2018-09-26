Amazon Music Unlimited launches in Canada

Amazon has announced the arrival of Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service in Canada, which launched today with millions of songs, thousands of playlists and personalized stations. The new service joins Amazon’s previously launched Prime Music, the ad-free service available to Prime customers at no additional cost to their annual membership.

With Unlimited, Amazon customers can now discover new music easier than ever with more ways to access music through voice with Alexa on the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, and on all Echo devices.

“We’ve seen such a positive customer response from the launch of Prime Music for Canada last year, and with today’s launch we’re excited to bring more customers even more choice and ways of discovering music with Alexa,” stated Sean McMullan, Head of International Expansion for Amazon Music. “We’re thrilled for our Canadian customers to start streaming with Unlimited today, and begin enjoying expanded voice controls to play music for every moment.”

A 90-day free trial is available now for eligible customers for a limited time, with plans starting at $7.99/month.