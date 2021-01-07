Announcement of New Leadership at Music Canada and CONNECT

TORONTO, January 7, 2021: The Board Chair of Music Canada, Jennifer Sloan, today announced Patrick Rogers has been named Chief Executive Officer of Music Canada. Rogers had previously been the Vice President, Corporate Affairs and served as interim co-CEO since June.

Additionally, Jackie Dean has been appointed President of CONNECT Music Licensing by the shareholders and will remain Chief Operating Officer of Music Canada after also serving as interim co-CEO since June.

“After a competitive search process with a wide variety of talented and interested candidates, the Board is confident Patrick’s vision for Music Canada builds on the organization’s record of success with an eye to the opportunities of the future,” said Sloan. “His leadership style, coupled with his unique experience, make him the right person to represent Canada’s major record companies as CEO of Music Canada.”

“I am excited for the opportunity and thank the Board for entrusting me to lead this talented team. I look forward to continuing Music Canada’s passionate advocacy for Canada’s creators and working with others in the cultural industries to accomplish our shared objectives,” said Rogers.

“Jackie’s appointment at CONNECT Music Licensing will strengthen the leadership structure of this important organization, allowing it to provide the greatest value to its members,” continued Sloan.

“The opportunity to lead CONNECT Music Licensing means having a hands-on role in making sure that CONNECT’s members are compensated when their music is played,” said Dean. “I look forward to utilizing my leadership, industry and financial experience to fulfill the mandate of the organization.”

Both appointments are effective Monday, January 11th.

About Music Canada

Music Canada is a non-profit trade organization that represents the major record companies in Canada: Sony Music Entertainment Canada, Universal Music Canada and Warner Music Canada. Music Canada also works with some of the leading independent record labels and distributors, recording studios, live music venues, concert promoters, managers and artists in the promotion and development of the music cluster.

About CONNECT Music Licensing

CONNECT Music Licensing administers licences in Canada for the reproduction of sound recordings, and the reproduction and broadcast of music videos, on behalf of the copyright owners. CONNECT’s members, which include all of the major record labels, many independent labels, and thousands of independent artists and producers, own or control the copyright in the vast majority of all the sound recordings and music videos produced or distributed in Canada.

CONNECT Music Licensing represents its members at Re:Sound for the communication, public performance and private copying of their eligible sound recordings.

Erica Meekes

Music Canada

emeekes@musiccanada.com

(416) 462-1485