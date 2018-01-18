Barenaked Ladies & Steven Page announced as 2018 Canadian Music Hall Of Fame Inductees

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences and CBC have announced world-renowned rock band Barenaked Ladies as the 2018 inductees into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame. The induction, which will take place during the 47th Annual JUNO Awards, will find Ed Robertson, Jim Creeggan, Kevin Hearn, and Tyler Stewart come together for a one-time special appearance with original member, co-founder, and singer-songwriter Steven Page in celebration of the group’s 30th anniversary.

“We are thrilled to be inducting the Barenaked Ladies, alongside Steven Page, into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. For nearly 30 years, their work has dominated charts both globally and domestically as they have grown to become one of the country’s most celebrated musical acts,” said Allan Reid, President & CEO CARAS/The JUNO Awards and MusiCounts. “We look forward to celebrating all of their achievements and welcoming them into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 2018 JUNO Awards in Vancouver.“

Formed in 1988 in Scarborough, ON, the band has sold nearly 15 million records worldwide and earned countless accolades including eight JUNO Awards, two Billboard Music Awards and multiple Grammy nominations. Following the massive success of their self-titled independently released demo tape, known to fans as The Yellow Tape, the band released their debut studio album Gordon through Sire Records, which went on to earn Diamond certification status (1 million albums sold) in Canada. Eight of the bands albums have been certified Canadian Gold, along with two of their DVD releases.

“We are honoured to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame,” said Ed Robertson. “For almost 30 years we’ve worked hard to write the best songs we can, make the best records we can make, and do the best shows possible. We’ve traveled the world with our music, but Canada has always been home. This is very special for us.”

“I have so many great memories of my years with Barenaked Ladies, from our beginning in our parents’ basements to playing our songs for audiences all over the world,” said Steven Page. “I’m incredibly proud of all we achieved together, the greatest of all being the fact that our music continues to be a part of so many Canadians’ lives. Congratulations to the guys – I’m humbled by our induction into the Hall of Fame. Here’s hoping that next year we will be inducted into Hall and Oates.”

Barenaked Ladies will join the ranks of Canadian music icons in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, including Alanis Morissette, Anne Murray, Blue Rodeo, Bruce Cockburn, Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, Oscar Peterson, RUSH, The Guess Who, The Tragically Hip, Shania Twain and 2017 inductee Sarah McLachlan. In 2016 the Canadian Music Hall of Fame found a permanent home with the opening of Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre.

Tickets are on-sale now for the 47th Annual JUNO Awards, which will take place on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.