Behind The Scenes: The Making of a Canadian Gold Record Plaque

Since the launch of our Gold/Platinum program in 1975, record labels across Canada have celebrated the success of their artists’ hit single or album with the presentation of an official Gold, Platinum, or Diamond certification plaque. These highly coveted plaques, which are also presented to the teams behind the certified release, are created by Music Canada’s exclusive manufacturers Frameworth Sports Marketing (Toronto, ON) and PIXSL Inc. (Montreal, QC).

Sandra Falcone has been designing Music Canada’s Gold/Platinum plaques at Frameworth for nearly a decade. In this new video, Sandra takes us behind the scenes of Frameworth Sports Marketing’s manufacturing facility in Toronto and shows the unique process of how those Gold or Platinum vinyl record plaques are created before making it to the hands of your favourite artists.

