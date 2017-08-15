Brett Eldredge receives Canadian Gold/Platinum awards at Boots & Hearts Music Festival

The 2017 Boots & Hearts Music Festival took place over the weekend, bringing some of country music’s biggest names to Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, ON.

On Sunday, August 13, headliner Brett Eldredge was surprised with two Canadian Gold/Platinum award plaques by Warner Music Canada.

The American singer-songwriter was presented with a Platinum award plaque for his 2016 single “Drunk On Your Love,” and Gold award plaque for his 2015 single “Wanna Be That Song.”