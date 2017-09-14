Brett Kissel reaches new career milestones with latest Gold plaques

Brett Kissel was a big winner at last weekend’s CCMA Awards in Saskatoon, SK, taking home four awards including Male Artist, Interactive Artist, and Country Music Program or Special Of The Year. In addition to his Video Of The Year trophy for the ballad “I Didn’t Fall In Love With Your Hair,” the Alberta-born country star was surprised with a Gold plaque for the single at Saturday’s Invictus Entertainment Group party.

Earlier in August, Kissel was also surprised with his first two Gold album awards for Pick Me Up (2015) and Started With A Song (2013) prior to his headlining performance at Toronto’s CNE Bandshell. In an Instagram post, Kissel thanked the Warner Music Canada team, noting the album awards as an accomplished goal of his since signing with the label.

At the 2016 CCMA Awards in London, ON, Kissel became the first recipient of Music Canada’s new Single Award when he was surprised with a Gold plaque for “Airwaves” during CCMA FanFest. His latest single certification marks the fourth Canadian Gold track certification of his career.

Watch the CCMA-winning video for “I Didn’t Fall In Love With Your Hair” below.