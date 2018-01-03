Brian Robertson, long-time President of the Canadian Recording Industry Association, appointed to the Order of Canada

On December 29, 2017, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, the Governor General of Canada, announced 125 new appointments to the Order of Canada.

Among those appointments is Brian Robertson, former long-time President of CRIA (The Canadian Recording Industry Association), which became Music Canada in July of 2011.

“We at Music Canada would like to offer our sincere congratulations to all of the new appointees to the Order of Canada,” says Graham Henderson, President and CEO of Music Canada. “And specifically to Mr. Robertson, I would like to congratulate and thank him for his 30 years of service at CRIA, as well as his passion for the Canadian music industry and celebrating our country’s incredibly talented and diverse performing artists.”

Brian Robertson served as President of CRIA from 1974 to 2004. During his tenure at the organization, he is also credited as one of the founders of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), which administers the JUNO Awards, where he also served as President from 1978 to 1983, and as Executive Producer of the nationally televised JUNOs broadcast for eight years.

Mr. Robertson is also the co-creator of the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards, which acknowledges lifetimes of achievement in the performing arts and showcases the top Canadian performing artists in both official languages. Robertson also served as President of the Audio-Video Licensing Agency (now CONNECT Music Licensing), governor of the Corporation of Roy Thomson Hall and Massey Hall, was a member of the Dean’s Committee at the University of Toronto, Faculty of Music, and honourary chair of the Regent Park inner-city music school.

His dedication to the arts in Canada extends far beyond music. Mr. Robertson is regarded as one of Canada’s most prolific television, theatre and special events producers. In addition to his JUNOs broadcast achievements, he served as Executive Producer for the CBC’s Royal Canadian Air Farce, co-produced the nationally televised Golden Jubilee Gala for Queen Elizabeth II at Roy Thomson Hall in 2002, and has acted as executive producer of numerous theatrical productions in Canada.

Other music-related appointments announced on December 29 include Jann Arden, Valerie Tryon, Jay Switzer, William Shatner, Alain Caron, Oliver Gannon and Gordon Stobbe. FYI Music News has published a brief run-down of the musical accomplishments of the new appointees.

The Order of Canada is one of the country’s highest civilian honours, recognizing “outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation.” Congratulations to all of the new appointees!