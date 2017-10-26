Canada’s Walk of Fame reveals 2017 inductees and honourees

Canada’s Walk Of Fame has announced the 2017 inductees who will be honoured at the Beyond Famous Gala on November 15 at the Liberty Grand in Toronto, ON. With the announcement of this year’s inductees, Canada’s Walk Of Fame will have honoured 173 Canadians who have a permanent place of tribute in the streets of Toronto’s Entertainment District.

The 2017 Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees, who represent the organization’s five pillars of recognition, are:

legendary Olympic champion sprinter Donovan Bailey (Sports and Athletics);

(Sports and Athletics); civil-rights pioneer Viola Desmond (Philanthropy and Humanities);

(Philanthropy and Humanities); award-winning film, television and theater actress Anna Paquin (Arts and Entertainment);

(Arts and Entertainment); communications pioneer Ted Rogers (Business and Entrepreneurship), and;

(Business and Entrepreneurship), and; global environmental activist David Suzuki (Science and Technology).

Iconic songwriter and musician Stompin’ Tom Connors, who passed away in 2013, will be honoured as the 2017 Cineplex Legends Inductee.

In addition to the inductees, multi-Platinum JUNO-nominated artist Shawn Hook will be awarded the 2017 Allan Slaight Honour, which recognizes young, inspirational Canadians who have achieved international success in the music industry. Past recipients include Brett Kissel, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Carly Rae Jepsen, Melanie Fiona, Drake, and Nikki Yanofsky.

.@CWOFame is pleased to announce the 2017 Allan Slaight Honour will be awarded to @ShawnHook https://t.co/WCCyaeScHd #CWOF pic.twitter.com/Pofz907szj — Canadas Walk of Fame (@CWOFame) October 25, 2017

On Sunday, December 3, Global will broadcast a one-hour documentary special Beyond Famous: Canada’s Walk of Fame hosted by Emmy Award winning actor Eric McCormack, showcasing the 19-year history of inductions. The documentary also examines the impact of Canadian talent on the arts, science, entertainment and technology industries on a national and international scale.