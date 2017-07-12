Canadian Country Music Association reveals 2017 CCMA Awards nominees

The Canadian Country Music Association has revealed the full list of nominees today for the 2017 CCMA Awards Show. The show will broadcast live from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK, on Sunday, September 10 at 8pm on CBC. Thirty-four CCMA Award categories were revealed, with eight of the categories scheduled to be presented during the broadcast.

Brett Kissel, Dean Brody, and first time nominees James Barker Band lead the list of nominees with five nominations. Dallas Smith earned four nominations, while High Valley and Meghan Patrick earned three nominations.

Gord Bamford, Dean Brody, Chad Brownlee, High Valley, and Dallas Smith were also announced as the nominees for the 2017 Apple Music Fans’ Choice Award, which was revealed Tuesday night on Entertainment Tonight Canada. Fans can vote for the award by clicking their favourite act at fanvote.ccma.org, listening to their favourite song on Apple Music, and taking to social media to hashtag their pick.

Tickets for the 2017 CCMA Awards show, featuring performances by Brett Kissel, Dean Brody, Jess Moskaluke, and more to be announced, are on sale now.