CEO Search

Are you infatuated with music and cultural arts? Can you skillfully walk the tightrope between arts and commerce? Music Canada is searching for a dynamic leader to shape the future of music in this country!

Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer will effectively lead the overall organization to achieve its mission of providing resources, support, and advocacy to Music Canada’s member organizations and their partners, the artists.

As the public figure and brand ambassador of Music Canada, we are looking for a dynamic CEO with a strong leadership presence that instills a sense of immediate trust. The music industry is undergoing incredible transformation requiring forward-thinking and strategically focused leadership. With a combined passion for culture and a business leadership approach, the CEO will effectively lead the economic growth of this complex and vibrant industry. Promoting and protecting the value of music and its production in Canada by strengthening legislative relationships in order to influence policy change will be at the forefront of priorities. Working in partnership with local and international affiliates and the Music Canada team, the CEO will create an ambitious vision that will lead the music business into a bright and successful future.

* Music Canada values diversity and is committed to inclusion in all areas, every day.

To learn more about this role, please contact our Search Partner, Sandra Wrycraft: sandra@findinc.ca