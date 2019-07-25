Music Canada

Felix Cartal surprised with first Platinum plaque

Canadian electronic artist was surprised last week by Cadence Music Group with his first ever Platinum plaque for the hit single “Get What You Give.” It is his second award plaque presentation of 2019, following a Gold award surprise at Bud Light Dreams Festival for his Lights collaboration “Love Me.”

“Get What You Give” was nominated for the 2018 JUNO Dance Recording of the Year, and samples the 1998 New Radicals hit “You Get What You Give.” Watch the music video below.

