Felix Cartal surprised with first Platinum plaque

Canadian electronic artist was surprised last week by Cadence Music Group with his first ever Platinum plaque for the hit single “Get What You Give.” It is his second award plaque presentation of 2019, following a Gold award surprise at Bud Light Dreams Festival for his Lights collaboration “Love Me.”

i arrived in toronto and found out Get What You Give went platinum! holy shit… my first platinum record!! never really thought something like this would happen… life is crazy rn. thank you everyone who shared this one with their friends ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/laxfFgCnC7 — felix cartal (@felixcartal) July 13, 2019

“Get What You Give” was nominated for the 2018 JUNO Dance Recording of the Year, and samples the 1998 New Radicals hit “You Get What You Give.” Watch the music video below.