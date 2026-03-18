IFPI’s Global Music Report 2026 highlights renewed growth in Canada’s music market

Toronto, March 18th, 2026: According to IFPI’s Global Music Report 2026 released today, Canada’s recorded music market grew by 5.6% in 2025 to reach CAD$957.9 million, outpacing its 2024 growth rate and reinforcing Canada’s position as one of the world’s leading music markets. The annual report provides the most comprehensive review of the global music market and analyzes issues and trends within the industry.

Canada’s recorded music revenues grew for the eleventh consecutive year in 2025, as streaming remained the engine of growth for the worldwide market. Paid subscription streaming once again delivered the majority of global revenue gains, with ad-supported formats adding further momentum.

In Canada, growth was again driven by streaming, which increased 4.5% to CAD$747 million in 2025. Within that, subscription streaming revenues grew 3.4% to CAD $598.5 million, while ad-supported streaming (audio and video combined) rose by 9.4% to CAD$148.3 million. Streaming represented the clear majority of Canada’s total physical and digital revenues, confirming Canada’s status as a highly developed streaming market.

Physical formats also recorded strong performance. Led by vinyl and renewed strength in CD and other formats, physical revenue increased 15.9% to CAD$122.2 million. Performance rights revenues increased 4.8% to CAD$58.7 million, and synchronisation revenues rose 11.0% to CAD$13.8 million, reflecting broad demand for recorded music across film, television, advertising and gaming uses.​

Patrick Rogers, CEO of Music Canada, said:

“Canada’s strong performance reflects the success of a licensed and innovative music ecosystem that connects fans with the music they love while enabling continued investment in artists, new releases and long-term career development. Maintaining that momentum requires a policy framework that protects rights, supports innovation and recognizes the value of recorded music in the digital economy.”

Canada remained a top ten global market in 2025, ranking ninth worldwide and delivering a compound annual growth rate of 6.9% between 2020 and 2025. This sustained growth highlights the resilience of Canadian recorded music investment and consumption.

About Music Canada:

Music Canada is the trade association representing Canada’s major record labels: Sony Music Entertainment Canada, Universal Music Canada and Warner Music Canada. Like its members, Music Canada is a partner to the industry, working with artists, independent labels, publishers, platforms, associations and others, in advancing forward-looking policies to ensure a dynamic and successful Canadian music ecosystem which returns value to music creators.

For further information, please contact:

Quentin Burgess

Senior Director of Industry and Member Relations

Music Canada

qburgess@musiccanada.com

(647)981-8410

About IFPI:

IFPI is the voice of the recording industry worldwide, representing more than 8,000 record company members across the globe. We work to promote the value of recorded music, campaign for the rights of record producers and expand the commercial uses of recorded music around the world.

For further information please contact:press@ifpi.org, +44 (0)20 7878 7979