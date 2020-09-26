Jackie Dean, Music Canada’s COO/Interim co-CEO, named Chair of the CCMA Board of Directors

Today, at the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Annual General Meeting, the CCMA announced their 2020-21 Board of Directors.

Music Canada would like to congratulate our COO/Interim co-CEO Jackie Dean on being named Chair of the CCMA Board. Your vision and leadership will be a great asset to Canada’s country music community.

“I am honoured to step into a new role as Chair of the Canadian Country Music Association Board of Directors,” said Jackie Dean. “This is a challenging year for so many in the country music community, as all aspects of the music ecosystem are impacted by the effects of the pandemic. The CCMA Board, staff, and members have shown their ingenuity and resilience in pivoting seamlessly to a virtual Country Music Week that celebrates our great artists. I look forward to working with the CCMA team and fellow Board members to continue to build upon the CCMA’s foundation of educating, elevating and celebrating Canadian talent.”