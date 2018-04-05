James Barker Band take home JUNO and Gold award plaque from Vancouver

Ontario-crafted country outfit James Barker Band had a sensational 2017, raking in two Canadian Gold Singles for tracks of their breakthrough debut EP Game On. During JUNO weekend in Vancouver, the band was surprised by Universal Music Canada with a third Single Award plaque for the “Just Sayin.” The group also took home some more hardware from Vancouver, winning the JUNO for 2018 Country Album of the Year during the Gala Dinner and Awards, where they also performed.

The band announced the news to their fan in an Instagram video, popping champagne while overlooking the beautiful Downtown Vancouver scenery.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bgwuhm1h2wE/?taken-by=jamesbarkerband

Watch the video for “Just Sayin'” below.