Marshmello & Anne-Marie receive 3x Platinum plaques at 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs

American DJ/producer Marshmello and British singer-songwriter Anne-Marie joined forces in 2018 to collaborate on their hit single “Friends.” During a visit to Toronto Sunday for the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs, the artists were presented with Triple Platinum plaques for “Friends” by Warner Music Canada. Following the broadcast, Anne-Marie shared the exciting news with her fans through her social media channels.

Last night at the @iHeartRadiMMVas was SO MUCH FUN. I loved performing 2002 & #FRIENDS with @marshmellomusic ! We also celebrated FRIENDS going 3x platinum in Canada 😝😝 pic.twitter.com/1f9w9V5W4D — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarie) August 27, 2018

Anne-Marie will extend her stay in Canada for a performance Wednesday night in Montreal, before returning to Toronto for two shows Thursday and Friday at Rogers Centre opening for Ed Sheeran. Watch Anne-Marie and Marshmello’s performance of “Friends” below, which kicks off with a verse of the singer’s Gold-certified hit “2002.” Both singles, along with the Gold-certified hit “Alarm,” can be found on her Platinum-certified debut studio album Speak Your Mind.