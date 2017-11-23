Multi-Platinum plaque presented to Alan Walker’s team in Amsterdam

During ADE17 (Amsterdam Dance Event) in October, Asim “Awesome” Awan (Co-President, Ultra Music Canada) and David Waxman (Senior Vice President, Ultra Music) presented electronic musician Alan Walker’s management with a custom award plaque for his Canadian Single Award certifications. The plaque commemorates Walker’s certified tracks “Faded (4x Platinum),” “Sing Me To Sleep (Gold),” and “Alone (Gold),” which were all certified in September 2017.

The music video for “Faded” can be viewed below.