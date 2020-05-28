Music Canada Announces Departure of Chief Executive Officer

May 28, 2020, Toronto: The Music Canada Board of Directors and Graham Henderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, announced this afternoon Graham will be stepping down after serving more than 15 years.

“I have been given the great honour and privilege of serving the members of Music Canada and the wider music community for 15 thrilling and rewarding years. And throughout this entire time I have had the unalloyed joy of working with the most incredibly dedicated, effective team of music lovers in the world: my staff!” Mr. Henderson said. “I have absolutely every confidence that the staff, the Board and everyone at Sony, Universal and Warner will go forward from strength to strength. I hope that my experience and insight may be of some value down the road.”

On behalf of the Board, Chairperson Jennifer M. Sloan said, “We thank Graham for guiding Music Canada through a period of phenomenal growth and transition, including his dogged domestic and international championing of copyright reform and protection. Graham has led Music Canada’s transformation, strengthening our executive team and developing a clear strategic path forward as the trusted voice of the music industry in Canada and a recognized global partner.”

Graham added, “As for me? Well, my passion for the cause will never abate. In the meantime, I have one of the best darn poetry websites in the world and you are all welcome to join me as I explore the life and times of the revolutionary writer, Percy Bysshe Shelley! He reflects my mood best in these lines: “The world’s great age begins anew, The golden years return, The earth doth like a snake renew…A brighter Hellas rears its mountains…Another Athens shall arise.”

Graham will continue to serve as CEO until June 17, 2020. The Board wishes to thank Graham for all his years of dedicated service to the organization and to the advocacy work it does.

The Board will initiate a search to identify a new CEO and has appointed Jackie Dean, Chief Operating Officer, and Patrick Rogers, Vice President Corporate Affairs, to serve as interim co-Chief Executive Officers, effective June 18, 2020.

Erica Meekes

Music Canada

emeekes@musiccanada.com

(416) 462-1485



About Music Canada

Music Canada is a non-profit trade organization that represents the major record companies in Canada: Sony Music Entertainment Canada, Universal Music Canada and Warner Music Canada. Music Canada also works with some of the leading independent record labels and distributors, recording studios, live music venues, concert promoters, managers and artists in the promotion and development of the music cluster.