News

Music Canada celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Gold & Platinum Certification Program at the JUNOS

In honour of the 50th anniversary of Music Canada’s Gold & Platinum Certification Program, we have teamed up with the JUNOS to create a truly unique ode to the albums and songs Canadians have loved most over the past five decades.

As JUNO-nominated artists and their teams walk the gold carpet at the JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada in Vancouver, they’ll be greeted by a 12-foot by 24-foot wall showcasing 50 Gold & Platinum-certified plaques – one from each year of the Program’s history. 

The Gold & Platinum Certification Program honours milestone sales and streaming accomplishments of artists in Canada. Fifty years on, the iconic plaques continue to be the most recognizable symbol of commercial success in the music industry.

Selecting 50 plaques to display at the JUNOS was no easy task, given that Music Canada has issued more than 30,000 certifications over the years. Our team scanned the archives and recent certifications, selecting one Canadian artist with a JUNOs connection for each year of the Program’s history. 

The final selection of 50 alternating Gold and Platinum plaques offers a unique snapshot into the variety of artists and music that Canadians have loved over five decades. 

“Each of the artists celebrated on this wall earned their Gold and Platinum certification because Canadian music listeners chose to buy their records, purchase their digital downloads, and stream their music,” says Patrick Rogers, CEO of Music Canada. “As the voice of commercial music in Canada, we are proud to celebrate our Program’s milestone at the JUNOS – an event unlike any other – when the Canadian industry gathers to toast the incredible talent this country has to offer.” 

In addition to highlighting the work of great Canadian artists, the Wall also offers a look at how Canadians have listened to music. As the industry evolved, so too did the Program, certifying everything from physical singles, ringtones, and DVDs to digital downloads, audio and video streaming. 

It’s also important to note that the selected plaques include the certification as it was issued in the year specified – but many of these songs and albums have gone on to reach even higher levels of certification. 

As the Canadian music industry gathers in Vancouver to celebrate the 2025 JUNO Awards, we’d like to thank the team at CARAS for providing us the opportunity to shine a light on our Program. Be sure to check out our Gold & Platinum wall on March 28 at the JUNO Awards Gala, and follow Music Canada on social media for more.

Below, the 50 selected plaques that will be showcased: 

 

Year Artist Title Certification
1975 PAUL ANKA I DON’T LIKE TO SLEEP ALONE GOLD PHYSICAL SINGLE
1976 ANDRE GAGNON NEIGES PLATINUM ALBUM
1977 DAN HILL DAN HILL GOLD ALBUM
1978 RUSH 2112 PLATINUM ALBUM
1979 TRIUMPH TRIUMPH GOLD ALBUM
1980 GINETTE RENO JE NE SUIS QU’UNE CHANSON DOUBLE PLATINUM ALBUM
1981 ROUGH TRADE AVOID FREUD GOLD ALBUM
1982 LOVERBOY GET LUCKY DOUBLE PLATINUM ALBUM
1983 MEN WITHOUT HATS SAFETY DANCE GOLD PHYSICAL SINGLE
1984 ANNE MURRAY ANNE MURRAY’S GREATEST HITS SIX TIMES PLATINUM ALBUM
1985 LUBA LET IT GO GOLD PHYSICAL SINGLE
1986 GLASS TIGER THE THIN RED LINE PLATINUM ALBUM
1987 K.D. LANG AND THE RECLINES ANGEL WITH A LARIAT GOLD ALBUM
1988 CELINE DION INCOGNITO PLATINUM ALBUM
1989 LEONARD COHEN I’M YOUR MAN GOLD ALBUM
1990 ALANNAH MYLES ALANNAH MYLES QUINTUPLE PLATINUM ALBUM
1991 LOREENA MCKENNITT THE VISIT GOLD ALBUM
1992 THE TRAGICALLY HIP FULLY COMPLETELY PLATINUM ALBUM
1993 BLUE RODEO 5 DAYS IN JULY GOLD ALBUM
1994 BARENAKED LADIES GORDON EIGHT TIMES PLATINUM ALBUM
1995 ALANIS MORISSETTE JAGGED LITTLE PILL GOLD ALBUM
1996 JANN ARDEN LIVING UNDER JUNE QUINTUPLE PLATINUM ALBUM
1997 OUR LADY PEACE CLUMSY GOLD ALBUM
1998 SUSAN AGLUKARK THIS CHILD TRIPLE PLATINUM ALBUM
1999 DEBORAH COX ONE WISH GOLD ALBUM
2000 GREAT BIG SEA UP QUADRUPLE PLATINUM ALBUM
2001 SUM 41 ALL KILLER NO FILLER GOLD ALBUM
2002 NELLY FURTADO WHOA, NELLY! QUADRUPLE PLATINUM ALBUM
2003 MICHAEL BUBLÉ MICHAEL BUBLÉ GOLD ALBUM
2004 SARAH HARMER YOU WERE HERE PLATINUM ALBUM
2005 KESHIA CHANTE KESHIA CHANTE GOLD ALBUM
2006 NICKELBACK PHOTOGRAPH PLATINUM DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
2007 MARIE ELAINE THIBERT COMME ÇA GOLD ALBUM
2008 GREGORY CHARLES I THINK OF YOU TRIPLE PLATINUM ALBUM
2009 BILLY TALENT BILLY TALENT III GOLD ALBUM
2010 THREE DAYS GRACE LIFE STARTS NOW PLATINUM ALBUM
2011 KARKWA LES CHEMINS DE VERRE GOLD ALBUM
2012 DRAKE TAKE CARE DOUBLE PLATINUM DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
2013 ANJULIE YOU AND I GOLD DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
2014 DOWN WITH WEBSTER CHILLS PLATINUM DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
2015 THE WEEKND BEAUTY BEHIND THE MADNESS GOLD ALBUM
2016 RUTH B LOST BOY TRIPLE PLATINUM SINGLE
2017 SIMPLE PLAN I DON’T WANNA GO TO BED GOLD SINGLE
2018 LOUD LUXURY BODY (FT BRANDO) SEVEN TIMES PLATINUM SINGLE
2019 JESSIE REYEZ IMPORTED (WITH 6LACK) GOLD SINGLE
2020 JP SAXE IF THE WORLD WAS ENDING (FT JULIA MICHAELS) QUADRUPLE PLATINUM SINGLE
2021 CHARLOTTE CARDIN PHOENIX GOLD ALBUM
2022 TATE MCRAE YOU BROKE ME FIRST SIX TIMES PLATINUM SINGLE
2023 JOSH ROSS TROUBLE GOLD SINGLE
2024 KARAN AUJLA ADMIRIN’ YOU  PLATINUM SINGLE

 

