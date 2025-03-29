Music Canada celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Gold & Platinum Certification Program at the JUNOS

In honour of the 50th anniversary of Music Canada’s Gold & Platinum Certification Program, we have teamed up with the JUNOS to create a truly unique ode to the albums and songs Canadians have loved most over the past five decades.

As JUNO-nominated artists and their teams walk the gold carpet at the JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada in Vancouver, they’ll be greeted by a 12-foot by 24-foot wall showcasing 50 Gold & Platinum-certified plaques – one from each year of the Program’s history.

The Gold & Platinum Certification Program honours milestone sales and streaming accomplishments of artists in Canada. Fifty years on, the iconic plaques continue to be the most recognizable symbol of commercial success in the music industry.

Selecting 50 plaques to display at the JUNOS was no easy task, given that Music Canada has issued more than 30,000 certifications over the years. Our team scanned the archives and recent certifications, selecting one Canadian artist with a JUNOs connection for each year of the Program’s history.

The final selection of 50 alternating Gold and Platinum plaques offers a unique snapshot into the variety of artists and music that Canadians have loved over five decades.

“Each of the artists celebrated on this wall earned their Gold and Platinum certification because Canadian music listeners chose to buy their records, purchase their digital downloads, and stream their music,” says Patrick Rogers, CEO of Music Canada. “As the voice of commercial music in Canada, we are proud to celebrate our Program’s milestone at the JUNOS – an event unlike any other – when the Canadian industry gathers to toast the incredible talent this country has to offer.”

In addition to highlighting the work of great Canadian artists, the Wall also offers a look at how Canadians have listened to music. As the industry evolved, so too did the Program, certifying everything from physical singles, ringtones, and DVDs to digital downloads, audio and video streaming.

It’s also important to note that the selected plaques include the certification as it was issued in the year specified – but many of these songs and albums have gone on to reach even higher levels of certification.

As the Canadian music industry gathers in Vancouver to celebrate the 2025 JUNO Awards, we’d like to thank the team at CARAS for providing us the opportunity to shine a light on our Program. Be sure to check out our Gold & Platinum wall on March 28 at the JUNO Awards Gala, and follow Music Canada on social media for more.

Below, the 50 selected plaques that will be showcased: