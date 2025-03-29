Music Canada celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Gold & Platinum Certification Program at the JUNOS
In honour of the 50th anniversary of Music Canada’s Gold & Platinum Certification Program, we have teamed up with the JUNOS to create a truly unique ode to the albums and songs Canadians have loved most over the past five decades.
As JUNO-nominated artists and their teams walk the gold carpet at the JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada in Vancouver, they’ll be greeted by a 12-foot by 24-foot wall showcasing 50 Gold & Platinum-certified plaques – one from each year of the Program’s history.
The Gold & Platinum Certification Program honours milestone sales and streaming accomplishments of artists in Canada. Fifty years on, the iconic plaques continue to be the most recognizable symbol of commercial success in the music industry.
Selecting 50 plaques to display at the JUNOS was no easy task, given that Music Canada has issued more than 30,000 certifications over the years. Our team scanned the archives and recent certifications, selecting one Canadian artist with a JUNOs connection for each year of the Program’s history.
The final selection of 50 alternating Gold and Platinum plaques offers a unique snapshot into the variety of artists and music that Canadians have loved over five decades.
“Each of the artists celebrated on this wall earned their Gold and Platinum certification because Canadian music listeners chose to buy their records, purchase their digital downloads, and stream their music,” says Patrick Rogers, CEO of Music Canada. “As the voice of commercial music in Canada, we are proud to celebrate our Program’s milestone at the JUNOS – an event unlike any other – when the Canadian industry gathers to toast the incredible talent this country has to offer.”
In addition to highlighting the work of great Canadian artists, the Wall also offers a look at how Canadians have listened to music. As the industry evolved, so too did the Program, certifying everything from physical singles, ringtones, and DVDs to digital downloads, audio and video streaming.
It’s also important to note that the selected plaques include the certification as it was issued in the year specified – but many of these songs and albums have gone on to reach even higher levels of certification.
As the Canadian music industry gathers in Vancouver to celebrate the 2025 JUNO Awards, we’d like to thank the team at CARAS for providing us the opportunity to shine a light on our Program. Be sure to check out our Gold & Platinum wall on March 28 at the JUNO Awards Gala, and follow Music Canada on social media for more.
Below, the 50 selected plaques that will be showcased:
|Year
|Artist
|Title
|Certification
|1975
|PAUL ANKA
|I DON’T LIKE TO SLEEP ALONE
|GOLD PHYSICAL SINGLE
|1976
|ANDRE GAGNON
|NEIGES
|PLATINUM ALBUM
|1977
|DAN HILL
|DAN HILL
|GOLD ALBUM
|1978
|RUSH
|2112
|PLATINUM ALBUM
|1979
|TRIUMPH
|TRIUMPH
|GOLD ALBUM
|1980
|GINETTE RENO
|JE NE SUIS QU’UNE CHANSON
|DOUBLE PLATINUM ALBUM
|1981
|ROUGH TRADE
|AVOID FREUD
|GOLD ALBUM
|1982
|LOVERBOY
|GET LUCKY
|DOUBLE PLATINUM ALBUM
|1983
|MEN WITHOUT HATS
|SAFETY DANCE
|GOLD PHYSICAL SINGLE
|1984
|ANNE MURRAY
|ANNE MURRAY’S GREATEST HITS
|SIX TIMES PLATINUM ALBUM
|1985
|LUBA
|LET IT GO
|GOLD PHYSICAL SINGLE
|1986
|GLASS TIGER
|THE THIN RED LINE
|PLATINUM ALBUM
|1987
|K.D. LANG AND THE RECLINES
|ANGEL WITH A LARIAT
|GOLD ALBUM
|1988
|CELINE DION
|INCOGNITO
|PLATINUM ALBUM
|1989
|LEONARD COHEN
|I’M YOUR MAN
|GOLD ALBUM
|1990
|ALANNAH MYLES
|ALANNAH MYLES
|QUINTUPLE PLATINUM ALBUM
|1991
|LOREENA MCKENNITT
|THE VISIT
|GOLD ALBUM
|1992
|THE TRAGICALLY HIP
|FULLY COMPLETELY
|PLATINUM ALBUM
|1993
|BLUE RODEO
|5 DAYS IN JULY
|GOLD ALBUM
|1994
|BARENAKED LADIES
|GORDON
|EIGHT TIMES PLATINUM ALBUM
|1995
|ALANIS MORISSETTE
|JAGGED LITTLE PILL
|GOLD ALBUM
|1996
|JANN ARDEN
|LIVING UNDER JUNE
|QUINTUPLE PLATINUM ALBUM
|1997
|OUR LADY PEACE
|CLUMSY
|GOLD ALBUM
|1998
|SUSAN AGLUKARK
|THIS CHILD
|TRIPLE PLATINUM ALBUM
|1999
|DEBORAH COX
|ONE WISH
|GOLD ALBUM
|2000
|GREAT BIG SEA
|UP
|QUADRUPLE PLATINUM ALBUM
|2001
|SUM 41
|ALL KILLER NO FILLER
|GOLD ALBUM
|2002
|NELLY FURTADO
|WHOA, NELLY!
|QUADRUPLE PLATINUM ALBUM
|2003
|MICHAEL BUBLÉ
|MICHAEL BUBLÉ
|GOLD ALBUM
|2004
|SARAH HARMER
|YOU WERE HERE
|PLATINUM ALBUM
|2005
|KESHIA CHANTE
|KESHIA CHANTE
|GOLD ALBUM
|2006
|NICKELBACK
|PHOTOGRAPH
|PLATINUM DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
|2007
|MARIE ELAINE THIBERT
|COMME ÇA
|GOLD ALBUM
|2008
|GREGORY CHARLES
|I THINK OF YOU
|TRIPLE PLATINUM ALBUM
|2009
|BILLY TALENT
|BILLY TALENT III
|GOLD ALBUM
|2010
|THREE DAYS GRACE
|LIFE STARTS NOW
|PLATINUM ALBUM
|2011
|KARKWA
|LES CHEMINS DE VERRE
|GOLD ALBUM
|2012
|DRAKE
|TAKE CARE
|DOUBLE PLATINUM DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
|2013
|ANJULIE
|YOU AND I
|GOLD DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
|2014
|DOWN WITH WEBSTER
|CHILLS
|PLATINUM DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
|2015
|THE WEEKND
|BEAUTY BEHIND THE MADNESS
|GOLD ALBUM
|2016
|RUTH B
|LOST BOY
|TRIPLE PLATINUM SINGLE
|2017
|SIMPLE PLAN
|I DON’T WANNA GO TO BED
|GOLD SINGLE
|2018
|LOUD LUXURY
|BODY (FT BRANDO)
|SEVEN TIMES PLATINUM SINGLE
|2019
|JESSIE REYEZ
|IMPORTED (WITH 6LACK)
|GOLD SINGLE
|2020
|JP SAXE
|IF THE WORLD WAS ENDING (FT JULIA MICHAELS)
|QUADRUPLE PLATINUM SINGLE
|2021
|CHARLOTTE CARDIN
|PHOENIX
|GOLD ALBUM
|2022
|TATE MCRAE
|YOU BROKE ME FIRST
|SIX TIMES PLATINUM SINGLE
|2023
|JOSH ROSS
|TROUBLE
|GOLD SINGLE
|2024
|KARAN AUJLA
|ADMIRIN’ YOU
|PLATINUM SINGLE
