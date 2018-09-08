Music Canada proud to return as sponsor of Record Company of the Year category at the 2018 CCMA Awards

Music Canada is proud to return as sponsor of the Record Company of the Year Award at the Canadian Country Music Association Gala Dinner and Awards, taking place this weekend in Hamilton, ON.

The 2018 Record Company of the Year Award nominees are:

MDM Recordings Inc.

ole red dot

Open Road Recordings Inc.

Universal Music Canada

Warner Music Canada

“Music Canada is proud to sponsor the 2018 CCMA Record Company of the Year Award. The work that record companies put into discovering, developing, and investing in Canadian talent plays a crucial role in Canada’s music ecosystem. As Canada’s country music community gathers in Hamilton, we wish to congratulate all of the hardworking label teams who have helped their artists achieve new career milestones at home and abroad in 2018,” said Graham Henderson, President and CEO of Music Canada.

The Record Company of the Year Award will be presented at the CCMA Gala Dinner and Awards at the Hamilton Convention Centre in Hamilton on Saturday, September 8th.