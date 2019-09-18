Music Canada welcomes Erica Meekes as Director of PR and Events

New appointment positions Music Canada to amplify its groundbreaking music sector research and advocacy among media, industry stakeholders, and other key audiences domestically and internationally

Toronto, September 16, 2019: Music Canada, who represents the world’s leading music companies, is pleased to welcome Erica Meekes as Director, Public Relations and Events.

Music Canada’s members – Sony Music Entertainment Canada, Universal Music Canada, and Warner Music Canada – are at the heart of Canada’s music scene, combining creativity, entrepreneurship and cutting edge digital innovation to support Canadian artists and bring great music to fans across the country and the world. Music Canada helps our members to create conditions for a strong and dynamic music economy in Canada. Collaborating with Canadian artists and our allies across the music industry, we advocate on their behalf with policy makers and elected officials at all levels of government; offering positive, innovative and achievable solutions grounded in our research.

“Music Canada consistently raises the bar with our robust policy solutions backed by world-class research,” said Graham Henderson, President & CEO of Music Canada. “With her extensive experience in public relations and event management, Erica will amplify our advocacy both here and around the world.”

In this newly created role, Meekes will report to Patrick Rogers, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, and will work in collaboration with Quentin Burgess, Director of Communications, who will continue his strong work in the development of communications strategies and research.

“I am excited to join the skilled and passionate team at Music Canada and to bring our message to key audiences,” says Erica Meekes. “Music Canada’s members are driven by a passion for music and their dedication to the artists who create it. I look forward to using my passion for storytelling to share Music Canada’s research and advocacy initiatives in ways that resonate with fans, industry stakeholders, and policymakers.”

