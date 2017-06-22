Niall Horan receives first solo Canadian Double Platinum plaque at MMVAs

During the 2017 iHeartRadio MMVAs celebrations, Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan was presented with a Canadian Double Platinum award plaque for his single “This Town.” The track is Horan’s first Canadian award plaque since debuting as a solo artist following his departure from multi-Platinum pop group One Direction.

Horan is pictured above with Universal Music Canada President Jeffrey Remedios, which was shared through Remedios’ Twitter page. Universal also shared a photo of their team with Horan and his plaque.

https://twitter.com/umusic/status/876865917967228928

A live video of Niall Horan performing “This Town” can be viewed below.