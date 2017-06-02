Performers revealed for Canada 150 Weekend in Ottawa

On Thursday, Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly revealed two major events taking place in Ottawa over Canada Day and Canada 150 weekend.

On July 1, legendary singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will join Platinum Canadian artists Alessia Cara, Dean Brody, Ruth B, Serena Ryder, Walk Off The Earth and many more for the Canada Day In The Capital annual concert. Appearing across three official sites – Parliament Hill, the Canadian Museum of History, Major’s Hill Park, all the performances will be free for the whole family, concluding with a breathtaking fireworks display across the Ottawa-Gatineau skyline.

On July 2, Parliament Hill will host a massive WE Day rally, with Barenaked Ladies, Hedley, Alanis Morissette, Kardinal Offishall, astronaut Chris Hadfield, former first lady Margaret Trudeau, humanitarian Roméo Dallaire, YouTube comedian Lilly Singh and more scheduled to appear.

Canada's Capital Region is getting ready to celebrate #CanadaDay like never before! #Canada150 Check out the amazing lineup.

The breakdown of artists performing free for Canada Day can be viewed below.

Parliament Hill

July 1

Walk Off The Earth

Dean Brody

Serena Ryder

Alessia Cara

Kelly Bado

Kinnie Starr

Marie Mai

Louis-Jean Cormier

Lisa Leblanc

Gordon Lightfoot

Mike Tompkins

Cirque du Soleil

Major’s Hill Park

June 30

Moon Vs Sun featuring Raine Maida and Chantal Kreviazuk

July 1

Mother Mother

Laurence Nerbonne

Jonathan Painchaud

Ruth B

Canadian Museum Of History

July 1